Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

GCL-SI Again Named Top Module Manufacturer by DNV GL

Press Releases
June 01, 12:21 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration (SZ: 002506) (GCL-SI) has been selected as the best module manufacturer by DNV GL, a global quality assurance and risk management company, due to its outstanding performance in module manufacturing and product reliability. In addition, GCL-SI's PV product testing center has obtained accreditation from TUV Nord, affirming its advanced quality management system and excellent testing technology. These recognitions follow GCL-SI receiving PVEL product certification and winning top module manufacturer honors from DNV GL in 2017.

GCL-SI Chairman Shu Hua said: "GCL-SI is honored to receive the Top Manufacturer award from DNV GL, and to have our product testing center accredited by TUV Nord. As a company, we are committed to providing customers with high-quality, highly-reliable solar energy products. We will continue to prioritize cutting edge research and development (R&D), as well as strict product quality controls as part of our mission to bring green energy into more people's lives."

Covering an area of 3,000m2, GCL-SI's Photovoltaic Testing Center ("the Center") was established in February 2016 in Zhangjiagang, GCL-SI's largest integrated module production base. Consisting of more than 30 large pieces of testing equipment, more than 20 handheld precision measuring instruments, and 50 small testing devices, the Center's is capable of covering the test sequences specified in the major standards of the photovoltaic industry such as the new IEC 61215, IEC 61730, and UL 1703.

A CNAS-accredited photovoltaic testing laboratory, the Center has a total of 55 approved testing items, making it the most comprehensive test center among PV company laboratories, with the most comprehensive standards. GCL-SI's laboratories will be able to carry out IEC photovoltaic product certification tests in-house, which will increase testing efficiency while also reducing the cost and shortening the cycle of certification.

The highly-efficient product R&D that GCL-SI continuously works on has created a product ecology of optimal efficiency and comprehensive technology. It has helped create a mono- and multi-product portfolio that can effectively boost the company's market share.

GCL-SI currently has a 6GW module manufacturing capacity, and has announced 4 new ultra-efficient 300W+ mono- and multi-series products. Among them, the single glass series MBB polycrystalline module has a mass production power of 305W, which is the most efficient regular polycrystalline module in the world. The power of the monocrystalline module also reaches 315W, which is 10W higher than that of the Application Front-Runner projects.

About GCL-SI

GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (SZ: 002506) (GCL-SI), is part of the GOLDEN CONCORD Group (GCL). GCL-SI delivers a one-stop, cutting-edge, integrated energy system and is committed to becoming the world's leading solar energy company.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev may be held accountable for MH17 incident — Dutch foreign minister
2
India’s conventional submarine under upgrade in Russia to be floated out in coming days
3
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
4
Kremlin describes Russian journalist Babchenko’s faked murder as 'red herring'
5
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
6
No convincing proof of Russia's role in MH17 tragedy obtained so far — Malaysian minister
7
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT