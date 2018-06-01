Roger Hodgson Begins Breakfast In America June 2018 World Tour

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Hodgson, known for the classic Supertramp mega-hits that he wrote, composed and sang, embarks on a world tour that kicks off June 12 in Austria. With venues selling out quickly, it is amazing how his timeless songs and Roger's mesmerizing performances bring fans back for more year after year.

The enduring appeal of Hodgson's compositions - songs like "Give a Little Bit," "The Logical Song," "Dreamer," "Take the Long Way Home," "Breakfast in America," "It's Raining Again," "School," "Hide in Your Shell," "Fool's Overture," "Had a Dream" and "In Jeopardy," continues to thrill and be celebrated by multi-generations, creating yet another sold out tour.

Roger Hodgson co-founded the legendary group almost five decades ago. Album sales now exceed 60 million. Their hugely successful album Breakfast in America will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year. Touring consistently to sold-out audiences worldwide, Hodgson continues to be honored by critics and fans alike for his music and performances as well as his philanthropy.

There are few vocalists instantly recognizable from the first few bars of a song but Roger Hodgson is certainly one of that unique group. The singer/songwriter of Supertramp, his voice is as unmistakable as the distinct keyboard sound of his early hits.

The Times- London, Review from The Royal Albert Hall Concert

Beautiful. That's the word that just keeps popping into your head when watching Roger Hodgson perform. Whether it's the melodic complexity of his songs, the harmonies he weaves with his band, the lyrics that sweep you away or his ability to still command the incredible upper range of his voice, beautiful was what kept coming to mind over and over again during his performance. 'Breathtaking' might also apply. 'I want more' certainly would."

Mesa Classic Rock Music Examiner, Ten Hansen