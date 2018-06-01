Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Roger Hodgson Begins Breakfast In America June 2018 World Tour

Press Releases
June 01, 11:43 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Hodgson, known for the classic Supertramp mega-hits that he wrote, composed and sang, embarks on a world tour that kicks off June 12 in Austria. With venues selling out quickly, it is amazing how his timeless songs and Roger's mesmerizing performances bring fans back for more year after year.

The enduring appeal of Hodgson's compositions - songs like "Give a Little Bit," "The Logical Song," "Dreamer," "Take the Long Way Home," "Breakfast in America," "It's Raining Again," "School," "Hide in Your Shell," "Fool's Overture," "Had a Dream" and "In Jeopardy," continues to thrill and be celebrated by multi-generations, creating yet another sold out tour.

Roger Hodgson co-founded the legendary group almost five decades ago. Album sales now exceed 60 million. Their hugely successful album Breakfast in America will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year. Touring consistently to sold-out audiences worldwide, Hodgson continues to be honored by critics and fans alike for his music and performances as well as his philanthropy.  

TOUR ITINERARY

http://www.rogerhodgson.com/documents/tour.html
 

https://www.facebook.com/pg/RogerHodgson/events/

Roger on tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMLNeSbtVN0

Roger Hodgson Official Sites  
http://www.RogerHodgson.com 
https://www.Facebook.com/RogerHodgson 
https://www.Twitter.com/RogerHodgson 
https://www.YouTube.com/RogerHodgson 
https://www.Instagram.com/RogerHodgson

There are few vocalists instantly recognizable from the first few bars of a song but Roger Hodgson is certainly one of that unique group. The singer/songwriter of Supertramp, his voice is as unmistakable as the distinct keyboard sound of his early hits. 
The Times- London, Review from The Royal Albert Hall Concert

Beautiful. That's the word that just keeps popping into your head when watching Roger Hodgson perform. Whether it's the melodic complexity of his songs, the harmonies he weaves with his band, the lyrics that sweep you away or his ability to still command the incredible upper range of his voice, beautiful was what kept coming to mind over and over again during his performance. 'Breathtaking' might also apply. 'I want more' certainly would." 
Mesa Classic Rock Music Examiner, Ten Hansen

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev may be held accountable for MH17 incident — Dutch foreign minister
2
India’s conventional submarine under upgrade in Russia to be floated out in coming days
3
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
4
Kremlin describes Russian journalist Babchenko’s faked murder as 'red herring'
5
Russia to build 5th-generation nuclear sub with hypersonic missiles by 2027, source says
6
No convincing proof of Russia's role in MH17 tragedy obtained so far — Malaysian minister
7
Putin lauds Russian military’s top-notch combat readiness as guarantee for global balance
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT