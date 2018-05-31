Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Brand Embassy and Algotech announce CEE partnership

Press Releases
May 31, 12:06 UTC+3

Brand Embassy strengthens its footprint in the region with partnership for omnichannel customer care solutions

PRAGUE, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Embassy, a Prague-based customer service technology firm, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Algotech, a leading systems integrator operating in Serbia, Montenegro, Hungary, Poland, Czechia, and Slovakia.

During a year of record expansion, Brand Embassy has announced new sales representations in Argentina and Mexico, and a partnership with Nice InContact in the US. Now Brand Embassy is strengthening its footprint near its home market by partnering with Algotech, a Cisco and Avaya Platinum Partner.

"Over the past six years, we have been fortunate to work with the leading telcos, banks and retailers in Central and Eastern Europe," says Vit Horky, Co-founder and CEO of Brand Embassy.

"But digital customers expect seamless service no matter the channel, so we're partnering with the leading system integrator to provide agile, scalable and empathetic solutions," Horky adds.

According to Dragan Gajić, General Manager of Algotech Serbia, "Brand Embassy is a partner with leading business solutions in the field of customer care, which provides customers with exceptional service levels and makes Algotech's business portfolio more competitive in the dynamic market of omnichannel customer care solutions." 

About Brand Embassy

Brand Embassy is a cloud-based customer care service platform providing integrated social media, messaging, live chat and AI-powered chatbot service. Brand Embassy achieves 95% customer satisfaction, and has been top rated by customers on TrustRadius since 2015. Brand Embassy clients have reported:

61% sale conversion rate 
70% reduced resolution time 
300% scaled operations with no additional headcount

For more information, visit www.brandembassy.com.

About Algotech

Algotech is a major multinational European corporation specialized in designing and implementing integrated communication systems based on the world's most advanced solutions and technologies. During the last 25 years, Algotech became one of the leading regional system integrators. Cooperation with the world's renowned companies (AvayaCiscoMicrosoft and others) is a key factor of the company's success. Algotech has reached the leading role thanks to the exceptional reliability and quality of the implemented solutions and services provided by the large team of experts, and thanks to their capability to correctly anticipate market trends.

