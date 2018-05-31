Italian Estate With Its Own Basilica To Sell At Auction Via Concierge Auctions

LONDON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Auctions is to sell Villa Badia, a former Benedictine convent featuring its own basilica, incorporating monuments granted national heritage status, in Piedmont, Italy. Dating back to the 11th century, the villa and its adjacent historic abbey have been recently restored, whilst retaining unique period features including 14th century frescoes. Originally listed at €10million, the estate will sell without reserve to the highest bidder on 29 June. Bidding will open on 26 June.

Overlooking verdant parkland, the historic estate was originally developed as part of the Romanesque Abbey of Santa Giustina di Sezzadio. The property comprises a main villa of 3,100 square metres, built to the traditional Mediterranean style, in addition to a number of ancillary buildings, ideal to run as a tourism venture or as a development project. Expansive cellars further bolster the property's potential. The Romanesque basilica adjacent to the villa has been bequeathed with national heritage status, testament to its historical significance. The church includes a crypt dating back to the 8th century, a mosaic floor and a number of Renaissance frescoes. Externally, the nine hectares of grounds include a swimming pool, clay tennis court and small lake.

Piedmont is known as a culinary destination, attracting visitors keen to sample the gastronomy and Barolo wine for which the region is famous. Surrounded by The Italian Alps, Villa Badia allows for easy access to a number of fashionable ski resorts, including Via Lattea Sestriere, Cervinia and Courmayeur. In the summer, the glamourous harbour town of Portofino is accessible in less than two hours by road. The airports of Turin, Genoa and Milan are all within easy reach for international travel.

Charlie Smith, European advisor for Concierge Auctions, comments: "We are privileged to be representing such an important Italian country estate in Piedmont, a region known the world over for its truffle harvest. Since the introduction of an appealing new personal tax regime at the beginning of last year, Italy is proving an increasingly popular option for property buyers from Europe and the Middle and Far East."

Villa Badia forms part of a collection of homes selling June 26-29. Visit the property here or view the full collection here. The property is open for preview by appointment only.