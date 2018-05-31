Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Italian Estate With Its Own Basilica To Sell At Auction Via Concierge Auctions

Press Releases
May 31, 12:46 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Auctions is to sell Villa Badia, a former Benedictine convent featuring its own basilica, incorporating monuments granted national heritage status, in Piedmont, Italy. Dating back to the 11th century, the villa and its adjacent historic abbey have been recently restored, whilst retaining unique period features including 14th century frescoes. Originally listed at €10million, the estate will sell without reserve to the highest bidder on 29 June. Bidding will open on 26 June.

Overlooking verdant parkland, the historic estate was originally developed as part of the Romanesque Abbey of Santa Giustina di Sezzadio. The property comprises a main villa of 3,100 square metres, built to the traditional Mediterranean style, in addition to a number of ancillary buildings, ideal to run as a tourism venture or as a development project. Expansive cellars further bolster the property's potential. The Romanesque basilica adjacent to the villa has been bequeathed with national heritage status, testament to its historical significance. The church includes a crypt dating back to the 8th century, a mosaic floor and a number of Renaissance frescoes. Externally, the nine hectares of grounds include a swimming pool, clay tennis court and small lake.

Piedmont is known as a culinary destination, attracting visitors keen to sample the gastronomy and Barolo wine for which the region is famous. Surrounded by The Italian Alps, Villa Badia allows for easy access to a number of fashionable ski resorts, including Via Lattea Sestriere, Cervinia and Courmayeur. In the summer, the glamourous harbour town of Portofino is accessible in less than two hours by road. The airports of Turin, Genoa and Milan are all within easy reach for international travel.

Charlie Smith, European advisor for Concierge Auctions, comments: "We are privileged to be representing such an important Italian country estate in Piedmont, a region known the world over for its truffle harvest. Since the introduction of an appealing new personal tax regime at the beginning of last year, Italy is proving an increasingly popular option for property buyers from Europe and the Middle and Far East."

Villa Badia forms part of a collection of homes selling June 26-29. Visit the property here or view the full collection here. The property is open for preview by appointment only.  

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kim Jong-un: North Korea highly values Russia's course for opposing US dominance
2
Russia’s new off-roader for the Far North passes trials in Chukotka
3
Russian warships returning home from Mediterranean
4
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
5
Kremlin warns despite Babchenko stunt, Ukraine still dangerous for journalists
6
Lavrov invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia
7
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT