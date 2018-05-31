Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Infortrend EonStor GSe Pro 3000 - The Most Expandable NAS for SMBs

Press Releases
May 31, 10:00 updated at: May 31, 12:05 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495) announced today that the EonStor GSe Pro 3000, exclusively designed for SMBs to be the most expandable and cost-effective NAS, has continued Infortrend's excellent line of outstanding read/write performance (3500/1800 MB/s), high expandability of 5.2PB, modular hardware design, and versatile iSCSI and Fiber Channel host ports to choose from. Its built-in management software EonOne offers a standardized web interface to allow IT personnel manage multiple devices simultaneously, greatly reducing IT management complexity.

The EonStor GSe Pro 3000's built-in Cloud Storage Gateway features can easily integrate with major cloud services such as Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud, so that enterprises can encrypt then transfer data to the cloud for backup or archive; its powerful Cloud Cache mode allows enterprises to store frequently accessed data (hot data) in local drives for faster reads, while infrequently accessed data (cold data) can be stored on the cloud with Cloud Backup. It also supports cross-platform file sharing and hot-expansion, easily meeting SMB needs of future expansion and to increase productivity.

By adopting a unified infrastructure, combining advanced NAS and SAN architectures into one single system, along with Infortrend's highly stable Block device and reliable RAID technology, the GSe Pro 3000 provides a powerful storage performance while featuring an industry leading PB level (by either 14 JB 3016SA or 7 JB 3060SA, maximum support of 436 HDDs) storage expandability. This exceptional expandability and performance allow SMBs to grow rapidly without needing to worry about future data growth.

"EonStor GSe Pro 3000 is designed to be the most expandable and cost-effective NAS for SMBs, inheriting Infortrend's RAID technology developed over the past 25 years and enterprise grade reliable performance. With built-in cloud storage gateway features, it can easily meet cloud backup or synchronization needs of SMBs. This product is definitely their ideal choice," said Thomas Kao, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

Click here for more information about the EonStor GSe Pro 3000 series.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kim Jong-un: North Korea highly values Russia's course for opposing US dominance
2
Russian warships returning home from Mediterranean
3
Too early to contemplate Putin-Kim Jong-un meeting, Kremlin says
4
Lavrov invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia
5
Kim Jong-un receives Russia's top diplomat in Pyongyang
6
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
7
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT