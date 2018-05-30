Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nutrition Society of China and Russia Jointly Promote Dairy Industry Development

Press Releases
May 30, 13:57 updated at: May 30, 15:29 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/ Elizabeth Dalziel

MOSCOW, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China-Russia Nutrition Forum was successfully held in Moscow, taking "World Digestive Health Day" as the theme. The forum was jointly held by Chinese Nutrition Society (CNS), the Federal Research Centre of Nutrition, Biotechnology and Food Safety, Russia (FRC) and in corporation with Mengniu Danone Joint Venture. This is the first time China and Russia have an official exchange on nutrition issues, reaching consensus in the importance of consumer education of active probiotic diary drinks. Based on their academic interaction, CNS and FRC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation. They have a common goal to jointly enhance collaboration in the field of nutrition and health and boost talent sourcing in dairy technology. To achieve this, they will facilitate bilateral trade processes and dairy industry development by providing guidance and support for laws and regulations for seamless trade in dairy products in both countries.

As the society's overall consumption upgrades, health education matters more than material gains. Yang Yuexin, CNS Director commented, "Chinese people are having substandard daily intake of dairy, especially active probiotic drinks. To educate the public the health benefits of active probiotic is very important."

There is a similar situation in regard to active probiotic drinks in Russia. "The dietary structure of Europe is mainly made up of meat, egg and dairy. Russians have dairy consumption meeting guiding criterion, but low awareness of the function of active probiotic drinks which need to be greatly improved," expressed by Sheveleva Svetlana, Head of the Laboratory of Biosafety and Analysis of Nutrimicrobioman, the Federal Research Centre of Nutrition and Biotechnology, Doctor of Technical Sciences.

Under such condition, Mengniu, one of the leading Chinese brands, has promoted the international exchange and consumer education in dairy industry. Mengniu and Danone have joined hands in the field of fresh yogurt to focus on bringing in Danone's high-quality bacteria, making full use of global R&D capability, and benchmarking leading international production technology and quality management system. They aim at the future where Chinese consumers can enjoy quality products based on the principle of "same production line, same quality and same standard" with European and global counterparts.

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov: Pullback of non-Syrian forces from border with Israel must be fast
2
Russia to upgrade heavy sniper rifle
3
Russia ready for compromises on Ukrainian settlement, Lavrov says
4
Ukraine to auction off jet belonging to defunct Russian airline
5
Federation Council approves law on counter-sanctions against unfriendly countries
6
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
7
Nord Stream 2 asset freezing actions will not affect company’s operations — spokesman
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT