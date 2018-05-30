Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Suntech and Enerray signed a contract for supplying modules in Egypt

Press Releases
May 30, 9:00 UTC+3
WUXI, China, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. ("Suntech") announced today that Enerray S.p.A. and Suntech have signed a contract for supplying modules in Egypt.

Enerray is a leading solar power company of designing, construction and management of utility scale and industrial photovoltaic systems, whose business areas spread throughout Europe, the Middle East, African regions, Latin America, and Southeast Asia."Enerray is very glad to cooperate with Suntech with which it has already had the pleasure to work in the past at the beginning of the solar market in Italy. Every module to be used during our plant construction is carefully selected for the world market, using the consolidated partnerships with high-quality suppliers such as Suntech and aiming towards the best correlation between product quality, reliability of the company, and the costs to be sustained. Enerray is proud of  acting as developer, sponsor, EPC and O&M Contractor in Benban. In this way sustainable growth will be guaranteed for the whole region, an area in which we see great potential and we are investing significantly," said Mr. Andrea Venezia, CEO of  Enerray S.p.A. It is the first cooperation between Enerray and Suntech. The project is located in Aswan, Egypt. It is foreseen the total amount of STP330-24/vfw(1500V) modules will be fully delivered to the site by the end of the third quarter.

"In recent years, the PV market in Egypt is speeding up rapidly due to its excellent investment conditions, sufficient sunshine resources and sufficient support by government. To meet the increasing demand for electric power, the proportion of renewable energy supplying will reach 42% by 2025," said Mr. Shuangquan He, the president of Suntech. "We are so glad to cooperate with Enerray S.p.A. and look forward to having deeper and strengthened collaboration with Enerray S.p.A in the future. In the past 18 years, we have achieved great progress in product technology and gained brand reputation in PV market. Suntech offers an industry-leading 12-year product warranty and a 25-year linear performance warranty which is reinsured by the world-leading reinsurance company - Munich Re. We could expand the global business chart together based on a long and stable good partnership. Suntech is adhering to its original intention and sparing no effort to light each corner of the world by using the solar energy."

CONTACT: Ling Cao, +86-135-8500-8578, lcao@suntech-power.com

China
