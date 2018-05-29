The 9th China International Door Industry Expo held in Yongkang

YONGKANG, China, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th China (Yongkang) International Door Industry Expo was held from May 26 to May 28 at the Yongkang International Convention and Exhibition Center, in Yongkang, the manufacturing hub for doors in central Zhejiang Province. Nearly 1,000 well-known door producers from Hebei, Shandong, Hunan, Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces, the city of Shanghai as well as the US and South Korea, among other countries and regions, met professional buyers in Yongkang to discuss the developments and trends of the door industry.

This is the ninth time that this industry-leading expo has been held. Compared with previous editions of the event, this year's expo featured several highlights. Companies from outside Yongkang increased in number. Among the 927 exhibitors, 560 were from outside the region, accounting for more than 60 percent of total exhibitors, according to statistics from the organizing committee. There was a dramatic increase in the number of smart lock producers. In addition, there was also a noticeable increase in the number of manufacturers of mechanical equipment with applications having to do with the actual production of a door. This reflects the adoption of a supply side approach by Yongkang-based door producers, with a focus on innovation, technology and investment in equipment, leading to a higher level of automation and intelligence in the manufacturing process.

The door industry that is the lifeblood of Yongkang is well concentrated here, with manufacturers and suppliers playing a role across the entire production chain coupled with the sector's most advanced technological innovations and brand building achievements, earning the city the moniker of the "Door Capital of China." Yongkang is home to more than 280 professional door producers, with an annual production of 25 million units, of which over 7 million are exported.

As a key part of the expo, the shangwj.com special event and the wujyx.com new product launch event both received a great deal of attention. Since 2015, China Science & Technology Hardware City has been focused on creating a new e-commerce ecosystem with the establishment of several online platforms including shangwj.com, zhihsc.com, wujyx.com and Smart Exhibition, promoting the integration of online and offline activities and functions. Chain stores under wujyx.com brand have opened in several Chinese cities including Zhengzhou in Henan province, Yinchuan in Ningxia province and Xi'an in Shaanxi province.

