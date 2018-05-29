Russian Politics & Diplomacy
GLOSFER recruits former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow

Press Releases
May 29, 9:00 UTC+3

First woman CTO of Cisco Services organization and currently a founder & president of Humanized Internet

SEOUL, South Korea, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOSFER (CEO Taewon Kim), South Korea's leading blockchain company, announced that former Cisco CTO Monique Morrow joined Team HYCON as an advisor. HYCON is the company's cryptocurrency, Hyperconnected Coin.   

Monique Morrow was the first woman CTO of Cisco Services organization in addition to CTO of Cisco New Frontiers Engineering, and is currently working as the President & Co-Founder of The Humanized Internet. The Humanized Internet is a charity grounded on IT technology, with the goal of providing digital identity to the marginalized, like Syrian refugees.

Morrow will actively take on the role of an advisor in the field of business model development and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) of HYCON.

She mentioned, "I have high hopes of working with GLOSFER, assuming an advisory role. With my technological and social experience, I will support GLOSFER and HYCON throughout their journey."

Taewon Kim of GLOSFER said, "We expect humanitarian activities and values of Monique Morrow will contribute to GLOSFER, in terms of developing socially responsible technologies. GLOSFER will make continuous efforts to protect and realize the values we believe to be important." 

About GLOSFER: GLOSFER is a leading blockchain technology and services company in South Korea. Building on its roots as a first-generation blockchain company, GLOSFER strives to expand its activities into various industries to bolster its reach in both domestic and international markets, by leveraging innovative technologies and services, including its PHP API blockchain platform PACKUTH and its online and offline cryptocurrency trading platforms. With its upcoming Infinity Project, powered by its HYCON coin, the company seeks to establish and facilitate its cryptocurrency ecosystem while contributing to a more transparent and fair society based on blockchain technology through cooperation with public institutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697751/Jason_French_and_Monique_Morrow.jpg

CONTACT: Bina Cho, Creative Director, Chris & Partners – Partner of GLOSFER, +82-2-375-4620, glosfer@chrisnp.co.kr; Minseon Hwang, Associate of Business Marketing, GLOSFER, +82-2-6478-7000, glosfer@glosfer.com

 
 
