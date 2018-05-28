Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Old police HQ reborn as top heritage and arts hub

Press Releases
May 28, 12:29 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

HONG KONG, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A former police headquarters compound in Hong Kong has been transformed into a world-class heritage and arts hub in what is the largest heritage revitalisation project ever undertaken in the city.

Tai Kwun -- Centre for Heritage and Arts opened last Friday (May 26) with a spectacular ceremony.

Comprising 16 historic buildings and outdoor spaces on a 13,600-square-metre site in the business heart of Hong Kong, Tai Kwun is home to three declared monuments, the former Central Police Station, Central Magistracy and Victoria Prison. The local colloquial name used by police officers and the public alike to refer to the city's Central Police Station, have borne witness to over 170 years of Hong Kong history.

The project is led by the Hong Kong Jockey Club in partnership with the Hong Kong Government and the revitalisation involved the conservation of the heritage buildings and the addition of two new buildings, JC Contemporary, a gallery building with a contemporary art space, and JC Cube, an auditorium building for performing arts, film screenings and educational events.

Drawing on the advice of experts from Hong Kong and overseas, and with input from the community, the Club spent 10 years to pursue a heritage-led plan to conserve the historic site. Building-by-building, room-by-room, it has been returned to its former glory with the closest attention to detail.

"Tai Kwun reflects the club at its very best -- committed to the highest standards, undeterred by the complexity of the tasks it undertakes, and above all motivated by the desire to act, as in everything it does, for the betterment of our society," said Dr Simon Ip, Chairman of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who championed the project a decade ago, said: " The Central Police Station compound after more than a decade of dedication, patience and perseverance on the part of the Club and the many experts and workers involved, the people can now rejoice at the grandeur of the gift they received."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697500/Tai_Kwun.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697501/Tai_Kwun_Opening_Ceremony.jpg

CONTACT: Bonnie Lo, Weber Shandwick, blo@webershadnwick.com, +852-2533-9975

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
2
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
3
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
4
Prosecutor asks 14 years behind bars for Ukrainian accused of espionage in Russia
5
Mozambique plans to sign gas agreement with Rosneft, ExxonMobil by yearend
6
Mozambique, Russia discussing weapons to be purchased, says top diplomat
7
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT