20.66% - LONGi Solar sets another world record for 60-cell module conversion efficiency

Press Releases
May 25, 16:00 UTC+3
XI'AN, China, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Solar announced that China General Certification Center (CGC), an authoritative, independent testing organization, has validated that LONGi Solar's 60-cell bifacial shingling module achieved a front-side conversion efficiency of 20.66%, the highest in the world to date.

Dr. Lv Jun, Vice President of LONGi Solar said, "this breakthrough in module conversion efficiency further confirmed the development potential of monocrystalline PERC. We firmly believe this will completely replace mainstream products in the next three years and effectively improve PV system's power generation efficiency and reliability, which in turn reduce LCOE and brings customers more benefits."

Based on the high conversion efficiency of single-sided PERC, bifacial PERC cells generate power from both the front and rear sides, adding 10%-25% higher yield at a cost similar to single-sided PERC. In the future, the market share of PERC bifacial modules will increase rapidly.

This is the third time this year that LONGi Solar has led the industry and broke the world record for PV module efficiency. The achievement can be attributed to the company's high R&D investments. In 2017, LONGi set a new record in the PV industry for R&D expenditure, investing USD 175.7 million, 6.77% of revenue in R&D.

LONGi Solar will gradually bring its innovative technologies to mass production and apply these advanced technologies to its products to provide customers with world leading efficient mono-crystalline solutions.

"Technological innovation is the soul of LONGi," Li Wenxue, President of LONGi Solar said. "Oriented to the market and customers, our module technologies have successfully balanced power and efficiency, and taken into account both costs and benefits. LONGi promotion of monocrystalline modules will bring customers higher return on investments, and contribute to green energy for the world."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696898/LONGi_Solar.jpg
Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20170410/0861703498logo

CONTACT: Claire Wu, +86-181-4939-0852, wuwenjing@longi-silicon.com

 
 
