Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

International Pop Star Dua Lipa Joins Forces with /Nyden

Press Releases
May 24, 10:00 UTC+3

The chart-topping recording artist set to co-create four capsule collections with /Nyden

Share
1 pages in this article

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- /Nyden announce that their latest Co-Creator is the captivating and chart-topping British singer/songwriter Dua Lipa, who will be bringing to her fans around the world four capsule collections. The collection and campaign will consist of a wide range of models and sizes.

"Dua is one of the most renowned pop artists in the world today. Her strong and fierce attitude, not to mention distinctive style, make her a perfect fit for the /Nyden tribe and philosophy," said Stina Force, Creative Director of /Nyden. "Dua's inspiring outlook and style is why we have chosen to work with her and co-create multiple collections."

To receive updates on the launch of Dua Lipa's capsule collections for /Nyden and be first to access them, visit Nyden.com

"My first love is music, but fashion also plays an important role in my life because I believe it's so vital to self-expression. I look for clothes that reflect strength and fearlessness, but also match up to today's fast pace. So I'm excited to be co-creating with /Nyden on my designs – it's going to be a collection that's completely suited to me, both onstage and off, and for my fans," said Dua Lipa.

/Nyden calls upon carefully chosen creatives who not only exhibit integrity and have a strong sense of self, but also massive talent, to serve as co-creators in the design of capsule collections. In addition to Dua Lipa, footballer Jérôme Boateng, singer/songwriter Justine Skye, tattoo artist Dr. Woo and actress Noomi Rapace have their tribes ready and waiting, with even more announcements to come in the upcoming weeks.

About /Nyden

/Nyden is not a traditional fashion brand. It's a platform with a soul, co-creating with talented tastemakers who also value integrity. There are no collections, no seasons – just a stream of relevant drops and events. Putting Co-Creators at the center of the design process, sharing their stories and helping their artistry make an impact, /Nyden believes in empowering creativity to redefine the future. To learn more, visit Nyden.com.

Press Release Contact: 
Brittany Ouyang 
JConnelly 
bouyang@jconnelly.com    
415-608-0585

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696008/Dua_Lipa.mp4  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696007/Nyden___Dua_Lipa.jpg   

 
 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
2
International Tournament for Burchalkin Cup ended in victory of the Spanish "Villarreal"
2
To those who fought through the fiery miles of the Arctic seas
2
Latest Seiko Boutique Opens in Frankfurt
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich goes to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
Kremlin: Yulia Skripal’s statements need to be checked
3
Russian envoy for Syria holds talks with Assad — SANA
4
Ukraine blocks access to websites of leading Russian TV channels
5
Russian finance minister approves of Rusal management’s decision to leave company
6
Russian economy minister sees risks slowing growth of Russia's GDP to 1%
7
Russia plans to hold diplomatic contacts with North Korea, says Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT