Honor 10 sold over 1 million units globally

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor, a young, fun and innovative smartphone e-brand, today announced that its newly launched flagship model Honor 10 has recorded a sales volume at over 1 million, after only one month of its initial launch in China and one week after the global launch in London.
In the coming days and weeks, Honor 10 will soon be available in other countries/regions including Central and Eastern Europe, Nordics and Middle East. It has also launched in several South East Asian countries just this week, sales will soon start in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines as well. Stay tuned and don't forget to visit Hihonor to get your Honor 10!
Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, "For the Brave", the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.
[1] It is also available in Midnight Black and Phantom Grey.
