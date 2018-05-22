Russian Politics & Diplomacy
WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Opens Office in Japan

Press Releases
May 22, 15:01 UTC+3

WCG expands global clinical research support presence

PRINCETON, New Jersey, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG™ (WIRB-Copernicus Group®) Clinical Services Division, the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today announced the opening of the company's new office in Tokyo, Japan. WCG's expanded presence in the Asia-Pacific region will strengthen its ability to support increasingly complex, global clinical trials, particularly in the critical areas of drug and diagnostic development for oncology and central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

"WCG's Tokyo office will be home to our Clinical Services Division in Asia, as well as a center of excellence for our growing Patient Engagement Group," said Donald A. Deieso, PhD, chairman and CEO of WCG. "By expanding WCG's footprint abroad, we are helping to ensure that every trial— especially the most complicated and challenging ones—can benefit from our latest advances in trial optimization, signal detection and patient recruitment."

WCG maintains an active presence in 65 countries around the world, helping research sponsors, contract research organizations (CROs) and investigative sites to work together more effectively to conduct faster, safer, and more predictable clinical trials.

In the past decade, Asia has become an increasingly attractive destination for clinical research, with a clinical trials infrastructure designed to foster speed, cost effectiveness and quality.  With a population of more than four billion people, Asia also provides research sponsors with access to a large number of patients for clinical trial recruitment.

About WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) 

WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) is the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research. The industry's first clinical services organization (CSO), WCG enables biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human subject protections. For more information, please visit www.wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical.

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659075/WCG_Logo_Logo.jpg  

CONTACT: Media Contact: Lisa S. Osborne, Rana Healthcare Solutions, 206.992.5245, lisa@ranahealth.com ; WCG Contact: Craig Sowell, Chief Marketing Officer, 609.945.0109, csowell@wcgclinical.com

 
