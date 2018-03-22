Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Foreign Ministry urges to boost ties with Moldova

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 22, 19:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat visited Chisinau on March 20-22 to discuss Russian-Moldovan relations

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia and Moldova don’t employ in full the potentials of bilateral relations, which need to get a boost, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday after Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin visited Chisinau on March 20-22.

Read also
Moldovan President Igor Dodon

Moldovan president slams unification push with Romania as powderkeg for civil war

"The current state [of Russian-Moldovan relations] does not match the existing potentials and necessitates joint moves to invigorate them and give them a boost. A summit-level dialogue creates all necessary conditions for that," said the document posted on the website of the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

In bilateral consultations with Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Pavel Filip, the Russian diplomat discussed ways to bolster Russian-Moldovan relations. In particular, the sides looked into concrete moves and ways to encourage cooperation of the two countries on trade-economic and humanitarian trajectories, as well as to give a boost to cooperation between regions. "Continuing the activity of the inter-governmental commission for economic cooperation was the issue of specific attention," the document said.

Within the framework of his working visit, State Secretary Grigory Karasin met with the leadership of the organization of fellow countrymen in Moldova’s capital to discuss ways to "retain positions of the Russian language in Moldova and strengthen diaspora’s multidimensional ties with their country of birth," the ministry said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sports Ministry vows to see to humane solution of homeless pets issue during FIFA Cup
2
Russians choose names for newest weapons — Defense Ministry
3
Defense Ministry: Foreign military agencies take seriously Russia’s newest weapons
4
Russia to increase flight range of upgraded Tu-160 bomber
5
Avangard hypersonic missiles replace Rubezh ICBMs in Russia’s armament plan through 2027
6
Nobody has the right to insult us: Envoy reminds UK of Russia’s sacrifice to defeat Nazism
7
Lavrov warns US against provocations aiming to break down Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама