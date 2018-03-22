Russian Foreign Ministry urges to boost ties with Moldova

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russia and Moldova don’t employ in full the potentials of bilateral relations, which need to get a boost, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday after Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin visited Chisinau on March 20-22.

"The current state [of Russian-Moldovan relations] does not match the existing potentials and necessitates joint moves to invigorate them and give them a boost. A summit-level dialogue creates all necessary conditions for that," said the document posted on the website of the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

In bilateral consultations with Moldovan President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Pavel Filip, the Russian diplomat discussed ways to bolster Russian-Moldovan relations. In particular, the sides looked into concrete moves and ways to encourage cooperation of the two countries on trade-economic and humanitarian trajectories, as well as to give a boost to cooperation between regions. "Continuing the activity of the inter-governmental commission for economic cooperation was the issue of specific attention," the document said.

Within the framework of his working visit, State Secretary Grigory Karasin met with the leadership of the organization of fellow countrymen in Moldova’s capital to discuss ways to "retain positions of the Russian language in Moldova and strengthen diaspora’s multidimensional ties with their country of birth," the ministry said.