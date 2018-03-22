Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Security Council discuss Syria, relations with UK — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 22, 18:14 UTC+3

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, March 22./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the national Security Council have discussed national security issues and Russian-British relations in the wake of London’s unfriendly actions, as well as the situation in Syria and some domestic issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. According to him, Putin also told the meeting’s participants about the telephone conversations he had had with foreign leaders earlier in the week.

"During the meeting, there was an exchange of views concerning Great Britain’s unfriendly and provocative policy towards Russia," he said.

"The meeting’s participants also touched upon the situation in Syria, where civilians continue to leave Eastern Ghouta," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

"Putin provided details about his telephone calls with a number of foreign leaders and heads of international organizations, during which substantive issues concerning bilateral relations and global affairs had been discussed," Peskov said.

"Current social and economic issues were also discussed," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The meeting involved Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma (lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Kremlin Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin and Presidential Envoy for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov.

Topics
Russia's domestic policy
