Security contacts with London at FIFA World Cup possible — Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 22, 16:44 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian diplomat has not ruled out the possibility of contacts with London over security issues at the FIFA World Cup

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Russian lawmaker blasts UK top diplomat’s ‘detestable’ remarks on 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has not ruled out the possibility of contacts with London over security issues at the FIFA World Cup, which Russia is to host in the summer.

"The World Cup is not my competence. I took care of the Sochi Olympics. This question is to be addressed to the FSB," he said. "I believe there are some contacts regarding the World Cup, but Britain has declared a boycott. The British have done that more than once.

"This is what precisely happened during the Aleksandr Litvinenko affair, when I worked for the FSB. ‘Then they told us: let’s sever contacts but go ahead with joint operations.’ I replied: ‘That’s not possible’," Syromolotov said.

Russia is to host FIFA World Cup finals for the first time. The matches will be played on June 14 - July 15 in eleven cities.

Foreign policy 2018 World Cup in Russia
Реклама