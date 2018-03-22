Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin: Johnson’s statement about 2018 FIFA World Cup unworthy of foreign minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 22, 13:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Johnson said earlier that the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia would be allegedly akin to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin has found insulting and disgusting British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson’s claim the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia would be akin to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

"It is an utterly disgusting statement. It is unworthy of a foreign minister of any country. It goes without saying that it is insulting and impermissible," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier declared that no members of the British Cabinet or the royal family would visit the World Cup following the poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on March 4. Speaking about the idea the English team might boycott the World Cup Johnson told the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, "On balance it would be wrong to punish the team who have worked on this for a long time incredibly hard, given up their lives to it, I think it would be a pity for them," he said.

Johnson agreed that the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia would be allegedly akin to the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Russia eleven cities will host FIFA World Cup finals on June 14 July 15. England is in group G together with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.

Share
Реклама