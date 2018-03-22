UK govt unable to impact Moscow, hence pressing Russian embassy

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Obstructing the work of Russian diplomats in the UK is the only lever of pressure on Russian politics accessible for London, the Russian Ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko told Rossiya-1 channel on Wednesday.

He said it in a comment on British PM Theresa May’s claims that the expulsion of Russian diplomats from London would undermine the operations of Russian intelligences services in the UK.

"Claims of this kind are meant to support the anti-Russian campaign," Yakovenko said. "This campaign stands wide apart from the real activities of the embassy. The problem is the embassy is a handy object for the Britons in terms of wielding pressures on us, since any other levers of pressure on Russia’s foreign policy are unavailable to them."

The ambassador said the theme of Russian intelligence operations always fuels the anti-Russian sentiments in the UK very easily.

He indicated that the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK in the wake the alleged poisoning of the former Russian intelligence officer and British spy, Sergei Skripal, was devoid of any sense, as the staff of the Russian embassy "performed their professional duties honestly and courageously."

"From my point of view, all of this [the suspicions that the expelled Russian diplomats were intelligence agents - TASS] are nonsensical but it’s really difficult to dissuade the British authorities who see a KGB agent in just every diplomat," Yakovenko said. "They haven’t even changed their own notions about the [name of the] intelligence service we have in Russia."

The former colonel of the Russian military intelligence service GRU, Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia who had come to see him from Moscow the day before, were found sitting in a comatose condition on a bench outside a shopping mall in the town of Salisbury on March 4. The police said later they had been poisoned with a nerve agent.

Sergei and Yulia were taken to hospital, with the physicians describing their health status as critical. Reports on their condition have been scanty and vague ever since then.

On the background of a frantic anti-Russian hysteria in the mainstream media, the British authorities rushed to issue charges to Russia but refused to provide a sample of the alleged nerve agent Novichok or any practical evidence in general.

Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have resolutely refuted any accusations in connection with the nerve agent, saying Moscow destroyed all of its stockpiles of chemical weapons under supervision of international organizations in charge of disarmament.

They have also said neither the USSR nor Russia ever had any programs for development and production of a war gas with the codename ‘Novichok’.

On the power of the scandal, the British government has expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Moscow has sent packing the symmetric number of British diplomats and ordered the closure of the UK Consulate General in St Petersburg. It has also stopped the operations of the British Council in Russia.