Congratulations keep coming on Putin’s election win — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 21, 20:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW

World leaders and heads of international organizations continue congratulating Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the presidential election of March 18

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. World leaders and heads of international organizations continue congratulating Russian President Vladimir Putin on his landslide victory in the presidential election of March 18, the Kremlin press service reports.

According to the Kremlin website, as of Wednesday evening Putin has received congratulations from President of Argentina Mauricio Macri, President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, as well as from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong.

Putin has also received congratulations on Wednesday from President of Guinea Alpha Conde, President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, President of Mali Boubacar Keita, Mongolian President Haltmagiin Battulga and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Besides, the Russian leader has received a message of congratulations from International Judo Federation President Marius Vizer and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo.

Earlier, a host of leaders have already congratulated Putin on his landslide victory. He had telephone conversations with a dozen of them.

Russia’s incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin garnered 76.66% of the vote in the March 18 election with 99.84% of the ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said earlier on Monday. The voter turnout was 67.74%.

Реклама