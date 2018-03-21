Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sergey Skripal has dual citizenship, says Russian ambassador

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 21, 20:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ex-Colonel Sergey Skripal from Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate has both Russian and British citizenship

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 21./TASS/. Ex-Colonel Sergei Skripal from Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate has both Russian and British citizenship, Russian Ambassador in London Alexander Yakovenko told the ’60 Minutes’ program on Rossiya-1 television channel on Wednesday.

Read also

Plotters of Skripal poisoning will be held accountable, vows Russian diplomat

"I must make it clear: Sergei Skripal has dual citizenship - Russian and British. Britons said that as he has British citizenship, they will be telling us nothing about his condition," the diplomat said.

Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent on March 4 and found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury, UK. Both of them were hospitalized and are in critical condition.

British authorities blamed Russia for the poisoning, but failed to provide any evidence to support their accusations. Russia responded by refuting all of London’s allegations. With that, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats and the suspension of high-level bilateral contacts. On Saturday, in response to London’s moves, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Russia had declared 23 British diplomats personae-non-gratae and would expel them within a week, close the British consulate general in St. Petersburg, and terminate the British Council’s activity in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow accuses London of sweeping facts on spy case under the rug
2
Russian court convicts ex-FSB officer and accomplice of high treason
3
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
4
Russian Foreign Ministry suggests US could have orchestrated Skripal saga
5
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
6
Gazprom draws up lawsuit for international arbitration over Ukraine’s antimonopoly fine
7
Elon Musk’s efforts might push Russia to speed up its Mars program, cosmonaut notes
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама