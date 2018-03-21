Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, US have common goal in settlement on Korean peninsula — Kremlin

March 21, 14:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There may be some disagreements on the methodology and tactics, but the strategic goal is the same, the Kremlin spokesman said

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The interests of Russia and the United States with regard to North Korea are similar, although there are differences in tactics, Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Moscow ready to act as mediator between US, North Korea, says Kremlin

"Ultimately, the interests of Russia and the United States are similar here, there may be some disagreements on the methodology and tactics, but the strategic goal is the same, it cannot be different - we are all interested in denuclearization and peaceful political settlement on the Korean Peninsula," Peskov said.

On March 20, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held a telephone conversation during which they discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula and noted the importance of reducing tension by peaceful means. According to the Kremlin press service, "the sides expressed satisfaction over the reduction of tension around the Korean Peninsula and stressed the necessity to continue consistent efforts to resolve the situation by peaceful, diplomatic means."

