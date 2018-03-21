Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin instructs his administration to consider Sobchak’s list of prisoners

March 21, 13:48 UTC+3

TV celebrity Ksenia Sobchak ran for the Russian presidency as a candidate from the Civil Initiative party

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ksenia Sobchak

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ksenia Sobchak

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has ordered his administration to review a list of prisoners up for amnesty that he had received from presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, she handed the list to the President (during Putin’s meeting with all the former presidential candidates - TASS). The head of state took it and ordered the administration to work on it. So far I have nothing else to add," he commented.

TV celebrity Ksenia Sobchak ran for the Russian presidency as a candidate from the Civil Initiative party.

On March 19, during a roundtable meeting with the nation’s president, she handed a petition of political prisoners to Putin requesting pardons for them.

There are 16 individuals on the list and among them are Ukrainians Oleg Sentsov and Alexander Kolchenko, Yukos oil company’s ex-security chief Alexei Pichugin, and journalist Alexander Sokolov.

Earlier Marina Litvinovich, a political strategist from Sobchak’s campaign headquarters, published the list on Facebook.

