Lavrov confirms Putin-Abe meeting this May in Russia

TOKYO, March 21. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be held this May in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Certainly, the major event of the year will be a meeting between our leaders in May in Russia," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono. "We want to use our talks for the most effective preparation for this summit."

According to Lavrov, an intense dialogue between Moscow and Tokyo today is crucial.

"In general, we consider that our relations are dynamic, although certainly there are areas where we would like to see more progress," he noted.

At the last meeting in November 2017 in Moscow, the Japanese foreign minister voiced hope that the Russian and Japanese teams would reach the World Cup’s final. "Let’s try to do so that this happens this way," Lavrov said.