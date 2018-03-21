Anti-Russian campaigns in Western media doomed to failure - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Any attempts by Western mass media outlets to influence Russia and its citizens won’t yield any fruit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The West’s propaganda structures, which "skillfully juggle facts looking for the craziest theories in Russian social networks, passing off them as the truth," have done their utmost to undermine trust in the voting in Russia’s presidential election, according to the ministry.

"They showed systemic disrespect for Russian diplomacy and Russian voters, depriving them of ability to make decisions themselves and make a conscious choice. They also assumed a right to define the legitimacy of presidential candidates from the opposition," the ministry said.

"They may mistake the wish for the reality as much as they want, but on March 18, 2018 Russians made it clear: they are not indifferent about their country’s fate and any attempts to influence it, including from outside, are doomed to failure," it stressed.