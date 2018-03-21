Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

London needs Skripal story to prevent lifting of anti-Russian sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 21, 1:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"What is happening in Europe now - the loutish and absolutely inadmissible verbal escapades addressed to Russia - has broken all the imaginable bounds of decency," Tolstoy said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Charges with poisoning the former Russian intelligence officer and British spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are very handy for London in its striving to prevent a possible revocation of anti-Russian sanctions, the deputy speaker of the State Duma, Pyotr Tolstoy said on Tuesday.

"What is happening in Europe now - the loutish and absolutely inadmissible verbal escapades addressed to Russia - has broken all the imaginable bounds of decency," Tolstoy wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Still the British politicians who are making the declarations inconsistent with their high status will have to admit sooner or later they were wrong, the same way that [the former US Secretary of State] Colin Powell, who waved a lab glass with some substance at the UIN Security Council fifteen years ago, had to do eventually," Tolstoy said. "And I’m confident Theresa May will be making apologies to Russia."

He believes the cause for the situation is plain and obvious. "The pathos of the [anti-Russian] sanctions has faded away and the Ukrainian theme has, too," he said. "And even if there were no incident with the Skripals, they would devise something else.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to use SS-19 ICBMs as carriers for Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles — source
2
Diplomat calls on US to unconditionally abandon plans of attacking Damascus
3
Bulk of civilians fled Eastern Ghouta, says Russian Reconciliation center
4
London seeks to invent motive for Russia in ex-spy poisoning case - diplomat
5
Trump congratulates Putin on winning presidential election
6
Kremlin comments on Trump’s failure to congratulate Putin on re-election victory
7
Moscow warns of negative effects of Skopje’s accession to NATO
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама