MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Charges with poisoning the former Russian intelligence officer and British spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are very handy for London in its striving to prevent a possible revocation of anti-Russian sanctions, the deputy speaker of the State Duma, Pyotr Tolstoy said on Tuesday.

"What is happening in Europe now - the loutish and absolutely inadmissible verbal escapades addressed to Russia - has broken all the imaginable bounds of decency," Tolstoy wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Still the British politicians who are making the declarations inconsistent with their high status will have to admit sooner or later they were wrong, the same way that [the former US Secretary of State] Colin Powell, who waved a lab glass with some substance at the UIN Security Council fifteen years ago, had to do eventually," Tolstoy said. "And I’m confident Theresa May will be making apologies to Russia."

He believes the cause for the situation is plain and obvious. "The pathos of the [anti-Russian] sanctions has faded away and the Ukrainian theme has, too," he said. "And even if there were no incident with the Skripals, they would devise something else.".