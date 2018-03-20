Russia ready for dialogue with North Korea — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in developing political dialogue and boosting trade and economic cooperation with Pyongyang, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said on Tuesday.

"North Korea is Russia’s closest neighbor. We value our relations," Andrei Kulik, director of the ministry’s first Asia department, said at a reception at the North Korean embassy in Moscow.

"Our intention to maintain political dialogue and develop trade and economic relations stays in place," he stressed.