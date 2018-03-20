Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian court convicts ex-FSB officer and accomplice of high treason

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 20

According to investigators, the suspect received assignments from an employee of the Chinese Ministry of State Security

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. A Trans-Baikal regional court has convicted and sentenced Maxim Kondratyev, a former FSB officer in the Siberian Military District, along with a co-conspirator on criminal charges of high treason, a source in the court informed TASS.

"The court found Kondratyev guilty of committing a crime under Section 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code (High Treason) and sentenced him to 14 years in a maximum security penal colony," the court’s spokesman said, adding that the perpetrator was also stripped of his military rank. The court also sentenced Namsaray Dambayev, the former FSB officer’s accomplice, to eight years in a penal colony under the same section.

According to investigators, Kondratyev received assignments from an employee of the Chinese Ministry of State Security and handed information over to him on the FSB’s activities for cash payments. In all, the defendants received 200,000 yuan ($31,500).

