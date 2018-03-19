Putin and Erdogan hail efficient Russia-Turkey cooperation on Syria

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, hailed efficient cooperation between the two countries on matters of Syrian settlement, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

"Both sides expressed their intention to continue joint efforts towards strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Turkish cooperation. A regular meeting of the top-level Cooperation Council scheduled for early April will contribute to that," the Kremlin said.

The Turkish president congratulated Putin on his convincing victory at Sunday’s presidential election in Russia, the Kremlin added.