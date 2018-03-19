Russian Foreign Ministry points to unprecedented overseas voter turnout

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Overseas voter turnout in the Russian presidential election is unprecedentedly high, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 TV channel.

"Voter turnout recorded by our foreign missions is unprecedented," she said. "We set up additional polling stations, field voting has also been taking place where people have never cast ballots before," she added.

Polling stations have been set up in 144 countries for Russian citizens residing overseas to cast their vote in the 2018 presidential election.

Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation.

Among them are: incumbent President Vladimir Putin; Pavel Grudinin, director of the Lenin State Farm (nominated by the Communist Party of Russia); TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative); Sergey Baburin, head of the Russian People’s Union party; Maxim Suraikin, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communists of Russia party; Boris Titov, chairman of the Party of Growth and Russian Presidential Envoy for Entrepreneurs’ Rights; Grigory Yavlinsky, head of the Yabloko Party’s federal political committee; Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal-Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR).