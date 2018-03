MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s incumbent President Vladimir Putin is winning Sunday’s presidential elections, with 73.9% of the vote, the All-Russia Public Opinion Research Center said on Sunday citing exit poll results.

"According to exit poll results, Putin has been elected president in the first round of voting (73.9% of votes)," the pollster said.

At the 2012 presidential elections, Putin scored 63.60% of votes.