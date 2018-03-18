Russian envoy and head of election commission cast their votes in presidential election

BEIJING, March 18. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov and Head of the Election Commission in Beijing Georgy Zinovyev were among the first voters in the Russian presidential election in China. The voting at the election place in the Russian embassy in Beijing started at 08:00 local time (03:00 Moscow time), TASS reports from the venue.

"We are expecting hundreds to vote and will create all necessary conditions for it," the head of the diplomatic mission said.

Polling places also opened in the Russian consulates general in Hong Kong, Guangzhou (in the south of he country), Shanghai and Shenyang (in the north-east).