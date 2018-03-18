Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
RUSSIAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2018
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian envoy and head of election commission cast their votes in presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 5:56 UTC+3 BEIJING

Polling places also opened in the Russian consulates general in Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, March 18. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov and Head of the Election Commission in Beijing Georgy Zinovyev were among the first voters in the Russian presidential election in China. The voting at the election place in the Russian embassy in Beijing started at 08:00 local time (03:00 Moscow time), TASS reports from the venue.

"We are expecting hundreds to vote and will create all necessary conditions for it," the head of the diplomatic mission said.

Polling places also opened in the Russian consulates general in Hong Kong, Guangzhou (in the south of he country), Shanghai and Shenyang (in the north-east).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian presidential election 2018
2
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
3
Lavrov warns US against provocations aiming to break down Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un
4
Combat robots for Russian troops to go into serial production this year — defense minister
5
London deliberately used codename Novichok to evoke associations with Russia - diplomat
6
Ukraine more likely to reunite with Russia than to get Crimea back, Russian MP says
7
Ex-intelligence chief slams London’s accusations in Skripal case as ‘heinous nonsense’
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама