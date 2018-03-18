Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Residents of eight Siberian regions start voting in Russian presidential election

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 18, 4:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The total number of voters, including agricultural workers, miners, ironworkers, scientists and students, exceeds 9.6 mln people

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Polling places have opened in eight Siberia’s regions at 04:00 Moscow time: the Novosibirsk, Kemerovo, Tomsk, Altai, Krasnoyarsk, Khakassia and Tuva Regions and the Altai Republic. The total number of voters, including agricultural workers, miners, ironworkers, scientists and students, exceeds 9.6 mln people, local election commissions told TASS on Sunday.

The Krasnoyarsk Region is leading by the number of polling places: 2,200 polling stations started to work there, according to the regional election commission. Chairperson of the local election commission Olga Blago told TASS that more than 2,000 polling places, including 19 polling stations set up in temporary places of stay, "were opened in accordance with the established procedure." "District election commission started their work," she added.

