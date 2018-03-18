Members of Antarctic station vote in Russian presidential election

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. All members of the Bellingshausen polar station in the Antarctic have voted in the Russian presidential election, said Igor Idrisov, the chairman of the local election commission at the polar station, on Sunday.

Members of the Russian Central Election Commission contacted with the polar station during a meeting on the opening of the first polling places. "There is blizzard, snow, strong wind and storm here, but still the mood is good, everyone is fine, and they have cast their votes. Everything is well here," Idrisov said.

Chairperson of the Russian Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova asked about the voter turnout. "It is normal. Everyone came and voted," the head of the local election commission said.

The Russian presidential election is being held on March 18. Eight candidates are running for the highest office in the Russian Federation.