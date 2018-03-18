Over 48,000 Syrians evacuated from Eastern Ghouta - reconciliation center

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. More than 48,000 Syrians have left Eastern Ghouta since the humanitarian pauses came into force, Major General Yuri Yevtushenko, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"Overall, since the humanitarian pauses came into effect in Eastern Ghouta, 48,033 people have been taken out with the help of the Russian center for reconciliation of opposing sides," he said.

Through the Muhayam al-Wafideen checkpoint, 135 Syrians and 137 children came out, he said. The number of those who fled that suburb of Damascus has amounted to 1,328 people.

"Along the second humanitarian corridor, 30,732 more people have come from the populated localities of Arbil, Hammuria, Saqba and Hazze in the past 24 hours," Yevtushenko said.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

They are also tasked with lending humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, coordinating work to restore the infrastructure in war-torn regions, assisting in the return of refugees and in the integration of those militants who have laid down arms into peaceful life, as well as monitoring the ceasefire.