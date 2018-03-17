West attempts to topple government in Damascus despite peace processes - diplomat

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Western countries keep trying to oust the Syrian government and are increasing ‘a propagandistic blow’ in spite of the fact that peace processes have started in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Rossiya’24 TV channel on Saturday.

"It is an attempt to get their own way, which is to oust the regime [of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad], to implement the concept announced by the [US] previous administration that al-Assad has to go and so on," she said. "It seems more than just weird <…> Why is the ‘Westerners’ propagandistic blow being on the rise? Because peace processes are truly ongoing [in Syria].".