Scandal around Skripal case related to Syria - Russia’s Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The anti-Russia scandal whipped up by the United Kingdom around the case of former GRU military intelligence colonel Sergei Skripal has a connection to Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Rossiya’24 TV channel on Saturday.

"The world should have been shown somehow that in fact Russia is not a peacemaker, but it plays a some sort of own game. Immediately, a new spiral of anti-Russia campaign has surfaced embodied in statements of the UK prime minister," she said. "It is the first track linking these two stories (Russia’s activity in Syria and Skripal case - TASS)."

"The anti-Russian campaign is obvious," she said. "The second track is an alleged theme of chemical weapons.".