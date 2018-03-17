Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Scandal around Skripal case related to Syria - Russia’s Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 17, 18:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"А new spiral of anti-Russia campaign has surfaced embodied in statements of the UK prime minister," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The anti-Russia scandal whipped up by the United Kingdom around the case of former GRU military intelligence colonel Sergei Skripal has a connection to Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Rossiya’24 TV channel on Saturday.

"The world should have been shown somehow that in fact Russia is not a peacemaker, but it plays a some sort of own game. Immediately, a new spiral of anti-Russia campaign has surfaced embodied in statements of the UK prime minister," she said. "It is the first track linking these two stories (Russia’s activity in Syria and Skripal case - TASS)."

"The anti-Russian campaign is obvious," she said. "The second track is an alleged theme of chemical weapons.".

