Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Iran, Turkey to assist UN to draft constitutional reform in Syria - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 17, 17:58 updated at: March 17, 18:33 UTC+3

The Charter of the United Nations admits no ultimatums or sanctions initiated by the United States if there are alternative viewpoints, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran have reiterated the necessity to assist in drafting the constitutional reform in Syria with the office of the United Nations Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Kazakh President’s TV and radio broadcasting company released on the ministry’s website on Saturday

"Though De Mistura was missing due to illness, his deputy (Ramzi Ramzi) was here. We clearly reiterated that Russia, Iran and Turkey as three guarantors of the Astana process, as three initiators of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi where all main groups of the Syrian society were unprecedentedly widely presented, will be actively helping De Mistura with drafting the constitutional reform," he said.

According to Lavrov, blueprints for constitutional reform forced on Syria from abroad cannot be long-range. "It (constitution drafting by Syrians based on dialogue between government and opposition - TASS) will probably take slightly more time than writing the Syrian constitution somewhere abroad in Europe or across the pond and bringing it to Damascus. It is probably possible to force Syrian sides to follow this arrangement for several weeks or months, though it will not be long range," he said. "In any case such geopolitical engineering will fail one day," the minister added.

The Charter of the United Nations admits no ultimatums or sanctions initiated by the United States if there are alternative viewpoints, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"When our American colleagues bring a resolution to the UN Security Council, while we suggest that it be negotiated since there are alternative points of view, we are accused of blocking the work, with ultimatums, sanctions in place, which is absolutely inadmissible from the viewpoint of the UN Charter," he said.

According to Lavrov, the UN Charter is now "more relevant than ever," and it is necessary to return to this document’s provisions for coping with today’s chaos.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
London deliberately used codename Novichok to evoke associations with Russia - diplomat
2
US preparing strikes on Syria, carrier strike groups set up in Mediterranean - general
3
Russia to expel 23 British diplomats, close consulate general in St. Petersburg
4
Lavrov warns US against provocations aiming to break down Trump’s meeting with Kim Jong-un
5
British ambassador to Moscow arrives at Russian foreign ministry
6
Russia, Iran, Turkey to assist UN to draft constitutional reform in Syria - Lavrov
7
British Council shutdown in Russia will not affect other educational programs - minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама