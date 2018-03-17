Constitutional reforms forced on Syria from abroad will not be long-range - Lavrov

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Blueprints for constitutional reforms forced on Syria from abroad cannot be long-range, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Kazakh President’s TV and radio broadcasting company released on the ministry’s website on Saturday.

"It (constitution drafting by Syrians based on dialogue between government and opposition - TASS) will probably take slightly more time than writing the Syrian constitution somewhere abroad in Europe or across the pond and bringing it to Damascus. It is probably possible to force Syrian sides to follow this arrangement for several weeks or months, though it will not be long range," he said.

"In any case such geopolitical engineering will fail one day," the minister added.