London deliberately used codename Novichok to evoke associations with Russia - diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 17, 17:33 UTC+3

"The UK prime minister is using a codename which instantaneously evokes memories of Russia", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. London used the codename Novichok for a military grade nerve agent that poisoned former GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who was sentenced in Russia for spying for the United Kingdom, so as to evoke associations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Rossiya’24 TV channel on Saturday.

"The UK prime minister does not possess a formula. She is using a codename which instantaneously evokes memories of Russia, evokes associations with something Russian, everything that must draw our country in the spotlight immediately," she said. "And the name began circulating in the media right afterwards.".

Nobody has information about either whereabouts of former GRU military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal, exposed to a nerve agent on March 4, or his condition, Maria Zakharova said.

"No-one, but the people who have classified all the information in the United Kingdom, are aware of his condition. No-one knows where he is and what the matter is with him," she said.

The United Kingdom has handed no information to Russia on circumstances behind poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said.

"Russia has never received any information from London through any channel. Either an international agency’s channel or any diplomatic channel," she said.

 

Maria Zakharova
Foreign policy
