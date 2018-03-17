Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s foreign minister says plans to divide Syria should be foiled

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 17, 16:20 updated at: March 17, 17:24 UTC+3

Hope has emerged that armed groups Faylaq al-Rahman, Jaish al-Islam and Ahrar al-Sham will shun Jebhat al-Nusra in Eastern Ghouta, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Plans on Syrian division should be foiled immediately, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Kazakh President’s TV and radio broadcasting company.

"I think we should not even discuss a potential division of Syria, but claim that those plans should be immediately foiled (as someone orchestrates it), this is our obligation," he said.

Hope has emerged that armed groups Faylaq al-Rahman, Jaish al-Islam and Ahrar al-Sham will shun Jebhat al-Nusra (terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) in Eastern Ghouta, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It took long for this process to start, currently some hope has emerged that those armed groups will shun Jebhat al-Nusra," he said.

Special ops forces of the United States, Britain, France and other countries are active on the Syrian territory, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Kazakh President’s TV and radio broadcasting company.

"Special ops forces of the United States (they no longer deny it), Britain, France and some other countries are ‘on the ground’, meaning it is not so much of a 'proxy war,' but a direct involvement in the war," he said.

