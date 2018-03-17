Over 7,000 people leave Eastern Ghouta on Saturday - Center for Reconciliation

EASTERN GHOUTA /Syria/, March 17. /TASS/. More than 7,000 people left Eastern Ghouta on Saturday from settlements of Hammuria, Hazze and al-Nashabiyah, a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vladimir Zolotukhin said.

"Over 7,000 people have left the Hammuria, Hazze and al-Nashabiyah settlements since Saturday morning, the flow of people is similar to that on the first day of exit of civilians from those settlements when 11,000 people left Eastern Ghouta," he said.