British ambassador to Moscow arrives at Russian foreign ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 17, 10:21 updated at: March 17, 11:08 UTC+3

The ambassador is expected to be informed about Moscow’s retaliation over the decision to expel Russian diplomats

The British Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow

The British Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The British Ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow has arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry, TASS correspondent reports from the spot.

The ambassador is expected to be informed about Moscow’s retaliation over the decision to expel Russian diplomats in connection with accusations of alleged poisoning of a former colonel of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on March 16, that Russia would be sure to expel British diplomats in response to the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Friday that Moscow had taken all decisions on response measures and would inform London about them soon.

On March 4, former Russian military intelligence Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury. They were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center. Both are currently in the hospital in critical condition.

On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May said it was highly likely that Russia was responsible for the attack on Skripal and his daughter. She identified the substance used in the attack as a Novichok nerve agent, developed in the Soviet Union. PM accused Russia of "an unlawful use of force" against her country. Later she announced that London would expel 23 Russian diplomats and take other measures against Moscow. Russia has vehemently denied its involvement in the incident and said retaliatory measures would follow soon.

