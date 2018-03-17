Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as President of China - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 17, 9:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian leader noted the unprecedentedly high level of Russia-China relations reached thanks largely to Xi

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Xi Jinping on his re-election as Chinese president, the Kremlin press service reported Saturday.

"This decision made by the National People's Congress" once again proves Your high prestige, and represents a recognition of Your contribution to promoting China's rapid economic and social development and safeguarding China's national interests on the global stage," Putin was quoted as saying.

The Russian leader noted the unprecedentedly high level of Russia-China relations reached thanks largely to Xi.

Putin said that he would be very happy to hold new meetings, adding that he is confident that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries would be further consolidated and enriched.

Xi Jinping was unanimously re-elected as Chinese president by the First Session of the Thirteenth National People's Congress.

Persons
Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
