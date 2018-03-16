Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, Iranian, Turkish presidents to discuss Syrian settlement on April 4

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 16, 14:57 UTC+3

Russia, Iran and Turkey will gather for a summit meeting to discuss Syria

ASTANA, March 16. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey will meet in Istanbul on April 4 to agree additional approaches to ways of promoting a settlement in Syria on the basis of resolutions by the international community, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts in Astana.

"It has been agreed that the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey will gather for a summit meeting to agree on more approaches to promoting the settlement principles that were approved by the UN Security Council and actively supported by the Astana process," he said.

Topics
Foreign policy Syrian conflict
