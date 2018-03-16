Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to respond to expanded US sanctions in way it believes appropriate — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 16, 14:18 UTC+3

On Thursday, Washington extended sanctions against Moscow

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Moscow will take measures in response to the expanded US sanctions in due time and in a way it believes appropriate, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It will be a response that Russia will consider appropriate," he said when asked if Moscow would respond to the expanded US sanctions. The Kremlin spokesman did not elaborate what the response could be. "Everything will be done in due time," he said in reply to a question as to when Russia’s response may be unveiled.

US extends sanctions against Russia

On Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury for the first time applied the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) to impose sanctions on 12 Russian individuals, who had previously been charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigating into Moscow's alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election and possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The US Treasury also introduced restrictions against Russia’s Internet Research Agency, whose staff members had been accused by the US Justice Department of being involved in the 2016 election meddling.

