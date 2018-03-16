Putin calls on Russians to cast their votes for country’s future

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Russian citizens to take part in the March 18 presidential election so that the opinion of each of them in defining Russia’s future is taken into account.

"It is a personal decision of each person for whom to vote and how to fulfill their right to a free choice. But if one abstains from this decision, then this key and determining choice will be made without taking into account your opinion," Putin said in a special address to voters.

The president noted that under the Russian Constitution "people are the only source of power," stressing that there is "a huge meaning" in this legal formula.

"It depends on the will of people and the will of each citizen of Russia which path our country will choose, and the future of Russia and our children depends on this," he stressed.

The president recalled that "we in Russia have always decided our fate ourselves, and acted according to our conscience, the understanding of the truth and justice and our love to the motherland." "This is our national character, and the entire world knows this," he said.

"I’m sure that each of us thinks and cares about the fate of our motherland. That’s why I ask you to go to the ballot stations on Sunday," the president said. "Use your right to choose the future for our great and beloved Russia!"

Russia's presidential election will be held on March 18. Eight contenders are vying for the presidential office. They are incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin who is seeking another presidential term as an independent candidate for Russia’s highest public office, Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky, businessman Pavel Grudinin running as the Communist Party’s candidate, Yabloko party co-founder Grigory Yavlinsky, leader of the Party of Growth and business ombudsman Boris Titov, head of the Russian People’s Union party Sergey Baburin, TV personality and socialite Ksenia Sobchak (nominated by Civil Initiative) and leader of the Communists of Russia Maxim Suraikin.