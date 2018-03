ASTANA, March 15./TASS/. Convening a new Syrian National Dialogue Congress is not discussed at the moment, Russian president’s envoy for the Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentyev, said on Thursday.

"No," he said in reply to a journalist’s question. "The Congress in Sochi was held, the results are known. Everything will depend on how work to form a constitutional commission will proceed," Lavrentyev added.