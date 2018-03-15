Russian Politics & Diplomacy
No plans to contact Pompeo until he is approved as US secretary of state — senior diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 15, 18:42 UTC+3

Moscow is not ready to offer new dates for consultations with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon amid the expansion of sanctions

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Moscow does not plan to build contacts with Mike Pompeo until he is approved as US secretary of state, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to replace the secretary of state.

"Appointments of senior administration officials need to be approved by the Senate, after which the newly appointed are sworn in," Ryabkov pointed out. "I think we can’t consider any contacts until all the stages of the process are completed," he added.

Moscow is not ready to offer new dates for consultations with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon amid the expansion of sanctions, according to Ryabkov.

"We are not ready to come up with new dates, it would be particularly strange given today’s expansion of the US sanctions lists," the senior Russian diplomat said.

Shannon said earlier that Washington expected Moscow to offer dates for a new round of consultations on strategic stability.

Staff reshuffle

On March 13, Trump announced a large-scale staff reshuffle, firing Tillerson as secretary of state and nominating Pompeo to replace him. At the same time, he nominated Gina Haspel to become the first female CIA chief.

On the same day, Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Steven Goldstein was also sacked.

