Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat takes swipe at UK’s purported ‘love’ for Russia shown at global organizations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
March 15, 14:20 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On March 14, Theresa May accused Russia of illegal use of force against her country, claiming that Moscow is behind the poisoning of former officer Sergey Skripal

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Mikhail Tereshenko/TASS

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. British diplomats do not take part in friendly dialogue at negotiations at international venues, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, responding to a question on London turning up the heat on Russian diplomats.

"In her speech, Mrs May generally addressed Russian citizens. She said something about some sort of friendship and love for our people. We saw for ourselves yesterday what the UK means by the phrase ‘love for Russians,’" she emphasized. "We still see it in international organizations, and this ‘love’ is especially visible there, but no one can see it, because negotiations are held behind closed doors."

Read also

Russian diplomat warns tit-for-tat measures against UK in the works

"Our British colleagues don’t hold back from ‘loving’ the Russian people to the fullest. But I can say that they will get a fitting reply," she stressed.

On March 14, British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of illegal use of force against her country, claiming that Moscow is behind the poisoning of a former colonel of Russia’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Sergey Skripal, and his daughter Yulia. In light of this, the UK leader stated that 23 Russian diplomats would be expelled and some other restrictive measures would be introduced and warned of possibly freezing assets belonging to those who may pose a danger to the UK’s security. Russian authorities have vehemently opposed these statements and vow that London’s moves won’t be left unanswered.

On March 4, ex-intelligence officer Sergey Skripal aged 66, and his daughter Yulia, aged 33, came into contact with a nerve agent and were found unconscious on a bench in The Maltings shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them have been hospitalized and are presently in critical condition. In 2004, Skripal was arrested by the Federal Security Service and later sentenced to 13 years in prison for treason, and stripped of all his titles and awards. In 2010, the former colonel was transferred to the US during an exchange of people arrested on espionage charges and moved to the UK the same year.

On March 12, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of being behind this incident and the poisoning itself to have been caused by a Novichok-type military-grade nerve agent designed in the Soviet Union.

Read also

Kremlin: Putin to choose measures against London corresponding to Russia’s interests

UK blocks Russia-initiated UNSC statement on Skripal incident

Russia receives list of 23 Russian diplomats expelled from UK

NATO expects meetings in coming days to look into Skripal case

Foreign Ministry: May’s statement on Skripal incident undermines foundations of dialogue

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: Putin to choose measures against London corresponding to Russia’s interests
2
Russia will not allow anyone to influence its foreign policy — Lavrov
3
Diplomat takes swipe at UK’s purported ‘love’ for Russia shown at global organizations
4
Aeroflot ready to become first customer of civilian supersonic jet
5
Putin prefers to stay mum on how he escaped assassination attempts
6
Lavrov: Russia had no motives to poison Skripal and his daughter
7
Energy chief comments on UK's potential rejection of Russian energy resources
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама